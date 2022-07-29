Food Finders receive $24,000 grant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Food Finders food bank in Lafayette received a substantial gift on Thursday that will improve their operations.
The food bank received $24,000 from the Bayer Fund, the philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S.
This was awarded as a grant after Food Finders went through an application process.
Food Finders was also given $20,000 from the same fund in 2021.
According to Chief Engagement Officer, Kier Crites Muller, they will be using this funding to enhance their mobile food pantries.
The purpose of the mobile food pantries is to serve rural areas over 16 counties in North Central Indiana that may not be served widely by other food bank organizations.
"We're already committed to hosting one mobile pantry per month for every county that we serve that is funded by Anthem," Muller said. "This extra funding coming from Bayer will allow us to hold second mobile pantries in some of the counties that we serve. It allows us to look at the need in each county and determine where we need that extra food support."
Muller added that each mobile pantry is an accessible drive through. Every mobile unit helps an average of 115 community members per month who walk away with about 60 lbs. of food each.
Muller said that Food Finders is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, click here.