Food Finders names new Chief Executive Officer

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank has selected a new Chief Executive Officer effective on January 1, 2023.
Kier Crites Muller was chosen by the Bank's Board of Directors after a national search to fill the position. She has been working for the organization since 2010 and played a key role in the COVID-19 response and launch of the Fresh Market.
Crites Muller shares why she's been and will continue to be a part of Food Finders.
"There's such a need for someone to advocate, for an organization to continue to advocate for the needs of those that we serve," she said. "And that's what keeps me going, that's what keep our team going. We have an amazing team, everyone is 100% mission focused and it's just important for us to be here to advocate for those who need our support and services."
Katy Bunder has served the Food Bank as Chief Officer for 14 years and was the person who first got Crites Muller involved in 2010.
Bunder is confident the organization will continue excellent service under the new leadership.