Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday.
It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27.
The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101 South Creasy Lane. Food, including fresh produce, frozen items, non-perishable items, and breads will be available to people in need.
All clients must remain in their vehicles at all times, and must not arrive before 10:30 a.m.
You can call Food Finders at (765) 471-0062 for income guidelines.