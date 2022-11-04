Food Finders and Two Men And A Truck Team Up for Drive Away Hunger

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Finders Food Bank has a new partner to help fight hunger in Greater Lafayette.
Two Men And A Truck is teaming up with Food Finders for the Drive Away Hunger Fall Food Drive. This comes amid high inflation and more people turning to food banks.
The goal is to raise 650,000 meals during their 6-week campaign.
1 in 8 people face hunger in North Central Indiana, and the risk is most likely to affect households with children. Both companies say people need your help to keep everyone in the community fed.
"We're seeing an increased need for the number of people that we're serving," Food Finders Chief Engagement Officer, Kier Crites Muller said. "But at the same time, we have less donations coming in, and we have less government support coming in from food donations. So we're actually having to spend more money to buy more food to keep up with the demand."
"We talk to our clients, who we're moving out of their homes, and we see if they have any canned goods or things that are non-perishable that they would like to donate," Two Men And A Truck Lead Customer Representative, Tiffany Mosley said. "They're response has been huge. So I think the high prices for groceries really reflects everywhere, and people know."
Both Crites Muller and Mosley also say they've been proud to work together for such a good cause.
"With the cost of gas being so high and things like that, with our food drive, we were really having to ask the community to try to bring us the food as well as part of the donation," Crites Muller said. "So having Two Men And A Truck on hand to help us with these extra deliveries and pickups, it just saves Food Finders money and staff time and we really appreciate it."
"So through this, we're able to align with our core values, which are care and giving back. Those are just two of them," Mosley said. "But through this partnership, we're able to engage with our community and also engage in our core values through this service work."
The campaign lasts until December 2.
If you would like to make a donation towards Drive Away Hunger, click HERE.