Food Finder Food Bank is looking for volunteers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In a season when so many people are looking forward to vacations and graduations Food Finders Food Bank is looking for volunteers.
May is historically a difficult month for Food Finders. Many of their volunteers are Purdue students who go back home this month. This leaves the food bank in desperate need for volunteers.
Kier Crites with Food Finders has a message for anyone who might feel the urge to volunteer this Summer.
"Just putting out a reminder out there that hunger doesn't take a break over the Summer and just to keep us in mind for anyone planning on adopting a day or anyone planning on coming in and volunteering or making that consistent.," said Crites. "That helps us out a lot. it helps us get through the Summer and then we're back to business."
Crites says you can volunteer as little as 2 hours a week or more if you'd like. Food Finders need roughly 235 volunteers a week to keep the fresh market and warehouse fully operational.
If you'd like to volunteer click HERE.