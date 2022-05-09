 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Food Finder Food Bank is looking for volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
Food Finders Generic
By: Meredith Hackler

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In a season when so many people are looking forward to vacations and graduations Food Finders Food Bank is looking for volunteers.

May is historically a difficult month for Food Finders. Many of their volunteers are Purdue students who go back home this month. This leaves the food bank in desperate need for volunteers.

Kier Crites with Food Finders has a message for anyone who might feel the urge to volunteer this Summer.

"Just putting out a reminder out there that hunger doesn't take a break over the Summer and just to keep us in mind for anyone planning on adopting a day or anyone planning on coming in and volunteering or making that consistent.," said Crites. "That helps us out a lot. it helps us get through the Summer and then we're back to business."

Crites says you can volunteer as little as 2 hours a week or more if you'd like. Food Finders need roughly 235 volunteers a week to keep the fresh market and warehouse fully operational.

If you'd like to volunteer click HERE

