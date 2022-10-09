Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning.
The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora.
Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a tree head-on. The car was traveling westbound on Maple Street when the crash happened.
The car's only occupant was the driver, 20-year-old Jayden M. Rodenbaugh of Camden. He was trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after first responders removed him.
Flora Police said in a news release speed is a factor in this incident.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Rodenbaugh. Toxicology results have yet to be released.