 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

The car's only occupant in Saturday morning's crash was the driver, 20-year-old Jayden M. Rodenbaugh of Camden. He was trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after first responders removed him.

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. 

The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora.

300 block of West Maple Street, Flora

Officers found a blue Hyundai hit a tree head-on in Flora Saturday morning.

Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a tree head-on. The car was traveling westbound on Maple Street when the crash happened.

Fatal crash in Flora

The car's only occupant was the driver, 20-year-old Jayden M. Rodenbaugh of Camden. He was trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after first responders removed him.

The car's only occupant was the driver, 20-year-old Jayden M. Rodenbaugh of Camden. He was trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after first responders removed him.

Flora Police said in a news release speed is a factor in this incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Rodenbaugh. Toxicology results have yet to be released.

Tags

Recommended for you