...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June, 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo..Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Five Points Fire Museum celebrates 100th anniversary

Five Point Fire Department 100th anniversary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Historic Five Points Fire Museum celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday afternoon.

The historic building was constructed in 1921, but the 100th anniversary in 2021 wasn't celebrated due to the pandemic. 

One year later, the museum celebrated in full swing as attendees enjoyed food, tours, and the extensive collection of display pieces. 

One of the exhibits was the newly added 1845 fire pumper which was delivered in April.

President Mike Linville says people enjoy seeing how the fire department operated long ago.

A lot of people are in love with the Lafayette Fire Department, it's great to have them come up here to see how things were back in the 30's and the 20's compared to how things are now and in the future," Linville said.

But what makes the Five Points Fire Museum so appealing to the community?

"All the history we've got here at the museum," Linville said. "The scrap books that we have from 1838 up until last week on the Lafayette Fire Department; of fires, of fire stations, of fire trucks, and of actual firefighters."

Linville also told News 18 that over 600 people showed up for the celebration.

The museum is open every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

