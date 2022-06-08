Five LPD officers receive Merit Award for saving man's life

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Five members of the Lafayette Police Department were honored for their courageous actions that saved a man's life two years ago.
Back in September of 2020, officers responded to reports of someone threatening to jump off a parking garage to take their own life. The five officers put their training into practice, and their courageous actions allowed them to save the man from certain death while putting their own at risk in the process.
Earlier Wednesday evening, these officers received merit awards in recognition of their heroic actions. Silver Award winner, Sgt. Bryan Strah told News 18 that LPD feels morally obligated to help someone in their darkest moments.
"We've all known people that we love and care about, friends and family, that have been there in those low moments, and we've always wanted to be people that can be there for those folks," Sgt. Strah said. "Not only do we at LPD sign up to do a job that we agreed to go and be that person that's going to respond to those folks in those lowest moments, but we also have a personal and moral obligation to do it."
Sgt. Strah also says that if anyone is struggling with mental illness, LPD will always be available to help.
"It's okay to need help, never be afraid to ask for that help. And that at the end of the day, when you dial 911, if you don't feel comfortable calling a friend or a family member, there is going to be somebody to respond. If you're in the Lafayette community, I promise you, an officer wearing a Lafayette uniform is going to be there," he said.
Sergeant Straw and Joshua Leveque were merited with silver awards, and Specialist Greg McDaniel, Natalie Lovett, and Grant Snyder received bronze awards.