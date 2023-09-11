First Responders Safety Giving Day 2023

Help Our Local Heroes





On Monday September 11, WLFI in partnership with Hero Fund USA will be at Rohrman Toyota for the Second Annual Responders Safety Giving Day!

Related: First Responders Safety Giving Day: What you need to know

This telethon style fundraiser's goal is to raise funds for LOCAL first responders.

Watch throughout the day for special features about local heroes. Support them with your donation via phone, text, or online.

100% of every dollar raised locally stays local.

How to donate:

Phone: 833-549-2882

Text: herofund TO 44321

Online: by clicking here

HeroFund USA, Inc. is the nation’s premier private funding source for First-Responder safety equipment and resources.

Their mission is to provide funding for state-of-the-art personal protection equipment and safety resources to keep our First-Responders safe so they can return home to their loved ones after protecting our friends, neighbors, and families.