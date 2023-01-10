First new police officer of 2023 sworn in, department ups recruiting efforts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first new officer of 2023 has been sworn-in to the West Lafayette Police Department following a ceremony at city hall Tuesday morning.
Chief Troy Harris said he hopes this is the first of many swearing-ins this year. He told News 18 the department is currently five officers short of a full staff. Not including two more staffers who will be retiring this month.
Harris hopes to have 50 officers in the department by the end of this year, including the newly minted Officer Justin Balog.
Balog, a graduate from Illinois State University, says he is excited to serve the people of West Lafayette.
"Coming around West Lafayette I saw that it was very culturally diverse, has people from many different backgrounds," Balog said. "So I just thought it was a place where I could grow and evolve as a person."
During the ceremony, Harris said less than 10 percent of all applicants to the department make it all the way through the hiring process.
"It was a very, very long road," Balog said. "But it's just an exceptional feeling to finally be here, [I'm] a little bit nervous, especially with the whole ceremony. It was a little bit bigger than I was expecting. But, in a very exciting way."
Harris told News 18 the department is soon to be starting an aggressive recruiting campaign.