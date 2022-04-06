 Skip to main content
First Loeb Stadium concert will feature the band America

Loeb Stadium Summer concert

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After a successful first year of operation, Loeb stadium will host their first on-field concert this Summer.

Mayor Tony Roswarski announced Wednesday afternoon that the Grammy award winning band America will have the honor of being Loeb's inaugural Summer concert band. 

The Lafayette Park's Department teamed up with The Long Center to help manage ticket sales and the performers. The Long Center already manages the Long Center and the Lafayette Theater, and both venues are limited in their seating and stage size. Because of this, the new venue opens up more opportunities for community entertainment. 

"For us and our organization, really the capacity to bring in a larger audience. And with that comes the ability buy other talent, so larger bands that can't physically fit on the stage at the Long Center," said John Hughey, the Executive Director at the Long Center PAC.

The first Loeb Summer is set for June 30th with local artist  LD Miller taking the stage at 7:30. 

Tickets start at $29, and are expected to go on sale Friday, April 8th.

If you're interested in purchasing tickets or want to learn more information about this concert, click HERE

