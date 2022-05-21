First formula shipment to arrive in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, where he will greet the arrival of the first shipment of formula brought to the United States under Operation Fly Formula in response to the infant formula shortage.
The shortage is caused by Abbott Nutrition's voluntary recall. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered the first flight supporting Operation Fly Formula on Friday.
Due to the urgency of the situation, this will be a U.S. military aircraft flight, and will depart from the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The flight will transport 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula to Indianapolis.
Additional flights will be announced in the coming days.