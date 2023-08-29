First-ever Indiana 'living room' for mental health crises opens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Alliance On Mental Illness in West Central Indiana is the first in the state to open a Living Room.
Tuesday's grand opening ceremony marks a new chapter for the facility.
Assistant Director Meagan Wykoff said The Living Room is supposed to provide a safe place to go for people suffering from a mental health crisis. It has been open part time since May 1, already serving 34 people since then.
Wykoff said the facility at 615 North 18th Street in Lafayette will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. She also said over the past year, NAMI West Central Indiana has tripled their staff. 12 people now work in the Living Room.
With their new hours, they should be able to take in 15 to 25 people each day.
"Being the first Living Room, it's very exciting," she said after the ribbon cutting. "I'm actually very honored to be a part of this team that's able to do this. I feel like this community is the perfect community to start that here in Indiana."
In their remarks to the crowd, multiple state and national NAMI staff members said the NAMI Living Room serves three key purposes; it gives people in mental health crisis someone to call, someone to respond and a safe place to be.
Executive Director Sheri Moore said before the opening of the Living Room each police officer in Greater Lafayette would take an average of four mental health calls per shift. NAMI hopes the Living Room will help to reduce these calls.
"We have a lot of really good community resources here and we're able to connect with out community partners very well," Wykoff said. "So, I believe we'll be able to kind of set that foundation and be the start of if any other cities in Indiana want to have a Living Room."
The NAMI West Central Indiana team said the Lafayette Living Room was largely modeled after existing ones in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Wykoff said all 12 staff members have lived experience with mental health that can help them serve the people who come to the Living Room.