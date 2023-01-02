 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT...

Areas of fog will continue to develop throughout the night.
Locally dense fog with visibility of a quarter mile or less may
occur at some locations.

If traveling tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions in
visibility over short distances. Slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.

First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys

  • Updated
  • 0

Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 am on January 1st, 2023 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, and Jose Molina-Avillatoro, Jr. was born at 3:46 p.m. on New Year's Day at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
First baby born in Lafayette at IU Health Arnett Hospital 2023

Erin (left) and Austin Walker (right) from Frankfort pose with their son, Aiden Scott Walker, the first baby born at IU Health Arnett hospital in 2023.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.

The parents are not accepting interview requests at this time.

Franciscan Health First Baby 2023

Jose Molina-Avillatoro (left) and Ingris Posada Esquivel (right) of Brook pose with their baby boy, Jose Molina-Avillatoro, Jr., the first baby born at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in 2023. 

The first baby of the year born at Franciscan Health Lafayette East is a boy as well. Jose Molina-Avillatoro, Jr. was born at 3:46 p.m. Sunday.

He is the son of Ingris Posada Esquivel and Jose Molina-Avillatoro of Brook.

Jose Jr. was born weighing 8 lbs. 11.7 oz. He is the fourth baby in his family.

"I am happy because for us this is a very big blessing, that he is another healthy baby boy," his mother Ingris said. 

Tags

Recommended for you