First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
The parents are not accepting interview requests at this time.
The first baby of the year born at Franciscan Health Lafayette East is a boy as well. Jose Molina-Avillatoro, Jr. was born at 3:46 p.m. Sunday.
He is the son of Ingris Posada Esquivel and Jose Molina-Avillatoro of Brook.
Jose Jr. was born weighing 8 lbs. 11.7 oz. He is the fourth baby in his family.
"I am happy because for us this is a very big blessing, that he is another healthy baby boy," his mother Ingris said.