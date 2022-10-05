Fire Prevention Show lights up Sunnyside Intermediate School

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Kids at Sunnyside Intermediate School were fired up for the Fire Prevention Show hosted by the Lafayette Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.
Every Fall, LFD entertains and educates the community about the importance of fire safety and what to do in case of an emergency. Skits and stories are performed live by firefighters from the department.
The show is also very interactive. Some kids get to be on stage and practice safety techniques such as the fire crawl and the stop drop and roll. Firefighters say there's much to learn from this show.
"I think there's a lot of key points, knowing the emergency number, know what to do if your house catches on fire, and remaining calm," firefighter Alec Gibson said.
"The home escape plan, two ways out, getting low under the smoke, never going back in. All very important points in case there's a house fire," Sgt. Engineer, David Rose said.
Another important tool for fire safety and prevention is the smoke detector, and firefighters also told News 18 that it's important to monitor and maintain your smoke detectors as well.
"You need to change the batteries in your smoke detectors twice a year," Gibson said. "The good reminder is every time you change your clocks, you change the batteries in your smoke detectors."
"Yep, and test them once a month, test your batteries once a month," Rose said.
A band also sings songs about fire safety and Sparky the Fire Dog will take the stage.
Fire Prevention Week also begins this Sunday, October 9.