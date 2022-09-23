Feast of the Hunter's Moon taking place next weekend

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Next weekend is your a chance to step back in time at the Feast of the Hunter's Moon.
The re-enactment takes place at Fort Ouiatenon, the Feast is held every year in early fall on the banks of the Wabash River. It re-enacts what the fall gathering between the French and Native Americans was like during the 1700s. The event features authentic food from the past, military drills, native dances, and fashion shows.
There are also several hands-on activities for kids. Some of those include tomahawk throwing, bead bracelet making, costume try-ons, and more. Tippecanoe County Historical Society Director, Leslie Martin Conwell told News 18 that there are new attractions as well.
"The Miami tribe of Oklahoma is going to be there demonstrating wigwam building and cattail map weaving and be there for a school day as well," Conwell said. "So we're excited to welcome them back to their homeland. We're going to have an oxen team there as well, so that should be great, and some new vendors and new craftspeople."
The Feast of the Hunter's Moon is Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
