...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette to Vincennes.

.Flooding continues along much of the Wabash River. More
precipitation is in the forecast and this will result in prolonged
flooding into mid to late next week.

Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecasts
for the latest information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to
13.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Father and son arrested after father threatens bar employee with knife

  • Updated
  • 0
LPD Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — 47-year-old Pablo Rodrigues III and his son, 24-year-old Pablo Rodriguez IV were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight in downtown Lafayette. Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard said police received a call just before 1 a.m. that Rodriguez III was threatening an employee at the GOAT Pub on Main Street with a knife.

Nobody was injured.

Rodriguez IV also had a protective order against his father.

Rodriguez III was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy for violating the protective order, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and intimidation with a deadly weapon. 

Rodriguez IV was arrested for public intoxication. 

 News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

