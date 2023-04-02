Father and son arrested after father threatens bar employee with knife

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — 47-year-old Pablo Rodrigues III and his son, 24-year-old Pablo Rodriguez IV were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight in downtown Lafayette. Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard said police received a call just before 1 a.m. that Rodriguez III was threatening an employee at the GOAT Pub on Main Street with a knife.
Nobody was injured.
Rodriguez IV also had a protective order against his father.
Rodriguez III was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, invasion of privacy for violating the protective order, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Rodriguez IV was arrested for public intoxication.
News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.