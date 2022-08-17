Farmer's market vendors continue to feel effects of inflation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Although everyone has been feeling the effects for inflation for a while, local vendors have been hit especially hard.
As summer comes to a close, there is no relief in sight for them. Even though gas and diesel prices have dropped slightly, cutting transportation costs, other costs remain high.
According to A Homestead by Grace Bakery owner, Emily Miller, she has had to work hard to keep up with the ever-changing prices.
"It honestly makes things a bit more difficult so I have to budget like crazy and make sure that I'm staying on it," Miller said. "But, also coming up with new ideas to keep customers rolling in because obviously the prices aren't what they like. So, thankfully I was able to keep my prices the same because of my pricing model, which helps. But again, less profits."
Miller also adds that in order to keep up with the rising prices, she has had to change suppliers multiple times.