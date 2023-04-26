Family speaks out against care givers after woman hit by car

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lakeisha Thomas and Anatasha Jones want answers.
Their sister, 42-year-old Dionna Scott, died after leaving her assisted living home and being hit by a car early Saturday morning along along U.S. 421 south of Willow Road in Zionsville.
After receiving a call from a driver about a woman walking alone on the road, Zionsville Police officers found Scott around 6:20 a.m. She later died in the hospital.
"I want to know what happened to my sister," Thomas said.
Scott's family said she was mentally incapacitated and required 24-hour care.
When they asked the staff at Cornerstone Associates LLC, also known as Caregivers, they heard differing stories and timelines about what happened.
"She cried for help, she wasn't heard, so we're her voices now," Jones said.
They say they've been told Scott left between midnight and 2 a.m., and the staff member working at the house could not leave Scott's roommates alone to go look for her. They've also heard the staff was asleep when their sister left.
"We put her in your care to keep her safe, because you guys are supposed to be equipped and trained to know how to handle this situation, and yet, you failed to do your job," Thomas said.
Thomas and Jones, who live in California, said they have also now heard their sister was struggling with suicidal ideation and asking to see them in the days before her death.
Now, they are looking for lawyers while planning funeral arrangements.
"People are giving these companies their loved ones to help them, to keep them safe, because we are not equipped to do so, and they are not doing their job," Thomas said. "So, the end result is to get the company shut down."
Police said they are waiting for the results from the autopsy report.
We have reached out to Cornerstone Associates LLC for comment, but have not yet heard back.
Zionsville Police Captian Jake Sterling said a crash reconstruction team is working right now to find out exactly what happened.