Fairfield Township donates to LFD for the first time in three years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township donated a check to the Lafayette Fire Department for the first time since 2018.
The township donated $100,000 to LFD to help rekindle the relationship that was absent in past years.
Fire Chief Richard Doyle says it's most important to have healthy and well-trained firefighters. The fire department says it plans to use the funds towards fitness equipment, yearly medical exams, and emergency funds.
Interim township trustee, Perry Schnarr told News 18 that he's happy to donate to a good cause.
"It really makes my heart feel good that I'm able to kind of come through on something that's long time coming," Schnarr said. "We're supposed to do it every year, and we only did it one year and our trustee didn't want to do it anymore because she didn't think it was appropriate. It makes my heart sing that I'm able to at least give them this money."
Fairfield Township began donating to LFD 8 years ago. The fire department has used the money to help built a storage building. It's used for storing special operations equipment. The money is also used to buy rescue equipment for special ops teams.
"To do this, it makes me feel real good because we haven't been able to do it in 3 years," Schnarr said. ... "Hopefully it will be continued on because this is money that's well spent because it's going towards a good cause. It's the Lafayette Fire Department."