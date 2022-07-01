Ezra joins morning show to provide local forecast

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – 7-year-old Ezra is known around Greater Lafayette for his love of broadcast metrology and his YouTube show, Ezra Speaking.
As News 18 previously reported, Ezra is a beloved fan of WLFI. He even started his own show, Ezra Speaking, where he practices his talent of on-air broadcasting.
He had the opportunity to live out his dream on News 18 This Morning. He joined Storm Team 18 Meteorologist, David Siple, to provide the WLFI viewing area with a look at the upcoming holiday weekend forecast.