Expectant mothers, midwives search for answers after IU Health midwifery program dissolved

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Expectant mothers in Greater Lafayette are scrambling after learning IU Health Arnett Hospital will no longer allow midwives to deliver babies. Dozens protested the decision across the street from the hospital for over five hours Wednesday afternoon.
A former midwife said she is heartbroken by her former employer's decision. Sherah Albright reluctantly handed in her resignation letter at IU Health Arnett hospital after receiving 24 hours notice of the termination of her practice.
Now, she said, she can no longer do what she loves to support her six month old son.
"It's always been more than a job for me," Albright said. "It's been my greatest joy in my life to care for women, and that's been ripped away from me with no notice."
For more than seven years Albright was a midwife at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She said she has delivered about 500 babies.
On Feb. 22 she was told the midwife practice at the hospital was being paused indefinitely.
The hospital released a statement Tuesday saying midwives will no longer be able to perform deliveries, but they could give care on an outpatient basis.
"I did not go to school for a thousand plus hours of training and I have not been working my heart out for this organization for seven years to be working in an office," Albright said. "I became a midwife so I could help women give birth to their babies, I didn't become a midwife to be sitting in an office."
She said the communication from IU Health Arnett is "abysmal." She said her patients were lied to about why she wasn't there to treat them.
"Patients were being told that I had a family emergency, so I had people contacting me," she told News 18 from her living room Wednesday morning. "I had to explain to them that the family emergency was not caused by anything like that. It was from IU Health."
As to why this is happening now, hospital spokespeople have declined to explain. But, Albright said money and lack of respect for midwifery from obstetricians and gynecologists could be factors.
"We had two very supportive obstetricians that were supportive of the midwife program, that were making sure we were able to practice the way we wanted to. And then when they retired, several of the OB-GYNs that are currently practicing decided that they did not want to work with us anymore," she said. "[IU Health Arnett has] doctors who are able to perform surgeries, who can bring in revenue for the organization. And we have been told many times that we aren't revenue generators for the organization."
She told News 18 the obstetricians and gynecologists at IU Health Arnett have voiced they are concerned the midwives being able to practice at the hospital puts their medical licenses on the line.
Albright said she is the only midwife from IU Health Arnett who has ever been named in a lawsuit in the practice's history. She declined to give details on the circumstances of the lawsuit, but said the absence of an obstetrician put her in a situation which was out of her control.
She has kept statistics for the midwifery practice since 2016. She said the midwives have low caesarian section rates, low rates of babies admitted to the NICU, pre-term birth, third and fourth degree lacerations, and post-partum hemorrhage.
In a word, Albright feels betrayed.
"These doctors are colleagues that I've worked with for seven years. I've worked alongside them, I've taken care of their patients for them when they weren't able to. And they left me without a job. Purposely," she said tearfully. "The doctor that delivered my son when I had to transfer to the hospital because he wasn't able to be born vaginally, she was leading the charge against [midwives. She was in support of me] losing my job. After I trusted her with my life and my son's life. I'm just heartbroken."
Expectant mother Christin Norman says Albright is one of her favorite midwives she worked with in her two previous births.
"They were great, they cared for me well, they listened to my concerns," Norman told News 18 after dropping her daughter off at preschool Wednesday. "I feel like they really took the time to get to know me and understand my needs."
Expecting her third child in July, Norman panicked when she heard the midwife practice was being dissolved indefinitely. The closest similar practice where midwives can deliver babies in a hospital is located about an hour away, in Indianapolis.
"I just, I feel like I don't know what to do. I feel really helpless right now," Norman said.
"Women deserve options," Albright said. "Women deserve to have the care that they want and that honors their values for birth."