Evonik announces $220M lipid production facility in Shadeland

SHADELAND, Ind. (WLFI) — A new lipid production facility could prepare the United States for the next pandemic.
The $220 million project is planned for Evonik Corporation's Tippecanoe Laboratories in Shadeland. Officials say that's the biggest investment in the town's history.
"The importance of this particular project globally is huge," Commissioner Tom Murtaugh said.
The Evonik expansion will add 80 jobs paying close to $100,000 a year.
"Those are significant jobs and those are exactly the type of jobs we're trying to attract to this market," he said.
The existing plant makes chemicals needed for pharmaceuticals, and the new facility will focus on lipid production.
"The lipids are part of the messenger RNA and essential component in vaccines like it has been or still is the COVID vaccine," Site Manager Daniel Fricker said.
Program Management Office Head Yvonne Hurt said a stockpile of lipids will prepare the U.S. for the next pandemic.
"We'll be able to introduce of lipids that helps with pandemic preparedness ... but it's also cancer immunotherapies and anything related to mRNA in the future, as well," Hurt said.
The globally significant project is happening in small-town Shadeland. Town Council Member Josh Shives says that's huge for the local economy.
"This is a huge investment for Shadeland and Tippecanoe County as a whole," Shives said. "We don't get a ton of huge investment in Shadeland, so this is by far the best investment we've had since we've been incorporated."
The promise of the new facility didn't come without a catch. The company will get a 10-year tax break and hundreds of thousands of dollars toward new employee training. However, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said the long-term payoff is worth the short-term cost.
"It bodes well for the community, long-term, that we have these companies that are here. They like being here. They're willing to make new investments," Roswarski said.
The facility will begin lipid production in 2025. The Shadeland Town Council plans to approve the company's upcoming request for a tax abatement on the project.