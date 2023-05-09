Elementary teacher pulled from classroom amid investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle wrote in a news release Tuesday morning a teacher has been removed from the classroom at at Edgelea Elementary School. Huddle wrote there is an ongoing investigation into allegations about the teacher's "methods."
"This is an ongoing investigation to ensure the safety of all," he wrote.
The news release comes after a parent expressed concern with the teacher during Monday night's school board meeting. But, Huddle writes that the School Corporation was first told about these allegations last week.
"The allegations presented at the school board meeting Monday night contained no new information of which the administration was not already aware," Huddle wrote.