Elementary students complete half marathon

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Faith Christian Elementary School students finished a half marathon Tuesday, but not all at once. The 500 Festival KidsFit run is the final 1.1 miles the students needed after walking or running one mile each week.
They have now completed 13.1 miles.
Physical Education Instructor Kathy Heusinger entered the school into a lottery for the festival, and they won. It's is the first time the Indy 500-themed celebration has come back to the school since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We just wanted to think about being a good steward of our body," She said. "Being active is one of those principles that we want to promote in our school."
Heusinger wanted her students to meet the challenge in front of them. She said they have been really good sports and each done their part.
"We have some that are going to finish faster and some coming in a little later," she said while watching the students run by. "But finding that goal, that finish line and pushing toward it, that's kind of what we're looking for. The completion of the job."