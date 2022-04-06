Early voting is open for Indiana Primary Election

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Primary Election is now less than a month away, and in-person early voting is now underway.
People can chose to vote in-person at your local County Clerk's office.
You must bring a Photo ID, as well as declare your party in order to vote.
If you want to absentee vote by mail, you have until April 21st to apply.
You can apply online, through mail, or hand deliver the application.
Once you have been approved to vote absentee by mail, you will receive a ballot in the mail, along with an addressed envelope.
"Basically what you're doing is slating your ballot for the general election; so we don't have a choice, you do have the choice when you get to the poll pad and you sign in you have to choose either a Democratic or a Republican ballot," said St. Joseph County Clerk, Rita Glenn (D).