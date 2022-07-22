Early morning meteor lights the sky over the Greater Lafayette area

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People all across the WLFI viewing area and beyond were treated to a celestial light show early Friday morning.
Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, a meteor streaked across the sky. A few viewers were lucky enough to catch the fireball on their home security cameras.
The brilliant display burned out as quickly as it appeared. A professor at Purdue University explained the meteor that caused the bright light that filled the sky was probably no bigger than a softball.
Since the meteor didn't land, scientists have little info on where it came from. However, they can speculate on some the details.
"Based on the reporting, we're not sure if this meteor completely broke up and vaporized in the atmosphere, or if there will be pieces found on the ground," Professor Brandon Johnson said. "That will depend on what it was actually made of. If it was made of iron, then it's likely that it could have made it to the ground. Based on the reports from the eye witnesses, it probably was about the size of a softball before it came into the atmosphere."
Johnson also said that several meteors of this size impact Earth every day, but it's very rare for people to see it.
A meteor shower is expected to happen on August 11th and 12th.