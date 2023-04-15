Early morning car rollover kills driver

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — On Saturday April 15, just before 2 a.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and West Point Fire Department were called to a fatal single car crash in the 5400 block S 700 W, just south of West Point.
First responders found a car off the east side of the road. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially thrown from the car.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team arrived on scene for further investigation. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and toxicology screenings will be pending an autopsy. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene to assist with the investigation and will release the name of the driver pending identification and telling the family of the driver what happened.
The preliminary investigation found a black 2014 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on county road 700 W. As the vehicle entered a left hand curve in the 5400 block, the car drove off the right side of the road. It traveled through a ditch area and overturned before coming to rest on its side. The driver suffered fatal injuries.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service and West Point Fire Department responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.