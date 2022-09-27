Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian.
Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations.
The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida. They will respond to outages and damages from the storm.
Two of those employees are from the Lafayette district.
Government and Community Relations Manager, Dan Rhodes, told News 18 they want to get power back as soon as possible.
"We know that local people are anticipating this, and I'm sure with a lot of concern and fear," Rhodes said. "So we want to let folks know that we're down there to help out, and we want them to have their power back on as quickly as possible so they can get back to normal things as soon as this storm passes through."
Duke Energy also serves people in Florida.
Rhodes says that 10,000 line workers and other employees are also ready to help.