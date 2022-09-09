Duke Energy awards $16,000 to Food Finders

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank is getting $16,000 to help fight hunger thanks to Duke Energy.
The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations across the state. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies.
Food Finders Food Bank in Tippecanoe County will get $11,000. Food Finders North-Central Indiana will be awarded $5,000.
Duke Energy's, Dan Rhodes says the grants are in response to recent economic inflation. He told News 18 that rising costs have taken a toll on customers and the agencies that help them in times of need.
"If you're hungry and worrying about where your next meal is going to come from, it's really hard to be successful at other things in your life," Rhodes said. "So, we really see it as foundational and we want to get out there and support organizations like Food Finders who do a really great job of giving people those basics that they need to be successful."
Duke Energy serves 69 of Indiana's 92 counties.
Rhodes says the $100,000 will help food pantries in the majority of those areas.