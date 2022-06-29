 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Dry conditions cause fire concerns for Independence Day

  • Updated
  • 0
fireworks

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Dry conditions could put a damper on the fun during July 4 cookouts and firework shows.

West Lafayette Fire Chief Jeff Need said that people should wet down grassy areas where fireworks will be set off. Those areas should also be away from houses and dry foliage.

Grills should be kept several feet from siding and wooden deck railings.

Need is also urging firework safety, and he encourages people to visit organized displays.

"We would prefer that the public leave the shooting off of fireworks to the professionals," Need said. "They have the training and the safety measures in place to do it safely."

He told News 18 that items like artillery shells and sparklers hurt nearly 12,000 Americans every year.

Over the last 15 years, there's actually been about a 25% increase in the number of people injured by fireworks," Need said. "You used to have to go across state lines in Indiana to get larger fireworks. Now, you can buy some of those in-state."

Fireworks in Greater Lafayette are allowed on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

They're also allowed from June 29th to July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours past sunset.

Local fire chiefs say people should soak spent fireworks in a bucket of water.

