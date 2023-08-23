Drug Free Coalition of Tippecanoe County announces event for Overdose Awareness Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Drug-Free Coalition of Tippecanoe County is raising awareness about the consequences of substance abuse.
The goal is to erase the stigma that has been attached to people with substance disorders.
Many lives in Greater Lafayette and the surrounding areas have been impacted by the consequences of substance abuse. According to the Indiana Department of Health, Tippecanoe County lost a total of forty-five lives to overdoses in 2022.
Although substance abuse has claimed the lives of many, Drug-Free Coalition Chair, Donna Zoss, says the event of an overdose IS preventable.
"If we could get over some of the stigma I think people would talk about it more. People would go into treatment earlier and we could potentially save many more lives," she said Tuesday morning. "Unfortunately we're losing a lot of people. And most of these people, if they were able to get the treatment and stay in recovery, they would be contributing members to our community."
Pam Hickman, Director of Tippecanoe County Drug Coalition, welcomes all to join the festivities, learn more about the cause, and be part of the necessary change.
"We really want it to draw in our community because I think, when you talk about overdose awareness, even the word overdose has a stigma to it," she said Tuesday morning. "It's a little scary and I think if we have an event that we can bring our children or grandchildren to then it's never too early to expose them to the things that could make a difference in our community."
There will be Naloxone training, a hog roast, and much more at the outing.
The event is happening Sunday, August 27th at Riehle Plaza from 12 - 2 PM.