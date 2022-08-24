Drivers adjust to TSC's staggered schedule

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Parents and drivers are still getting used to Tippecanoe School Corp.'s new staggered schedule.
TSC moved to a four-tier schedule for its 19 schools this fall semester. The change was meant to address a critical bus driver shortage causing hour-long delays before and after school.
So far, the move appears to be working. As News 18 reported, TSC is fully staffed going into the school year.
But there's another change to keep in mind: School zone time frames across the county are now wildly different. That's because schools under the new staggered schedule can start as early as 7:30 a.m., and end as late as 4:10 p.m.
"Instead of one big push of traffic out into the roadways, now you're getting two or three in different areas, and it's frustrating to the people that are traveling those areas," Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said.
Goldsmith told News 18 the adjustment period has caused some confusion.
"Traffic is a lot more of a problem in those areas right now," Goldsmith said. We're aware of that. We're trying to work with the schools and the school resource officers to figure out how to alleviate the problem."
When a school zone is being enforced, speed limits on county roads drop to as low as 20 mph Monday to Friday
Below is full list of school zone times and locations:
Battle Ground Elementary - School zone signs posted, but no times listed
Cole - 8 am - 10 am / 2:30-4:30 pm
East Tipp/Hershey - 7:30-9:30 am / 2-4 pm
Dayton - 8 am - 4 pm
Harrison/Burnett Creek/Battle Ground Middle - 6:30-10:30 am / 2-5 pm
Klondike - 8:30-10:30 am / 3-5 pm
McCutcheon - 6:30-8:30 am / 1:30-3:30 pm
Mayflower Mill- 8 -10 am / 2:30-4:30 pm
Southwestern/Mintonye - 7:30 -9:30 am / 2-4 pm
Wainwright - 7:30 -9:30 am / 2-4 pm
Woodland - 8:30 - 10:30 am / 3 - 5 pm
Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle School - 8 - 10:30 am / 2:30 - 5 pm
Wyandotte - 8-10am / 2:30-4:30 pm