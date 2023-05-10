Driver in deadly police chase receives plea deal, officer speaks out

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A plea deal has been given to the driver who started a police chase that ended with two deputies dead. The officer who first tried to pull over the driver is speaking out over a year later.
Jacob Jones was a deputy town marshal in Clinton County at the time of the wreck. He published a letter he wrote to the prosecutor's office on Facebook earlier this month.
After Carroll County Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt died on their way to assist Jones when a suspect fled, Jones said he has lost countless hours of sleep because of nightmares from that night in January 2022.
"I've seen that prosecutors giving soft sentences not only disregards the rightful justice that's owed to the victims, but, it sends a message to others that they can commit crime with little to no consequences," Jones said during a phone call Wednesday. "I think that's a dangerous notion to set."
Jones eventually found the driver, Brady Ottinger, was under the influence of alcohol. On April 25, Ottinger was sentenced to house arrest for sixty days starting no later than May 9, followed by 487 days on probation. The plea agreement filed late last month also has Ottinger's license suspended for a year. It also requires him to complete a substance abuse counseling program
and pay about $400 in fines, plus administrative fees and court costs.
In his letter to the Clinton County Prosecutor's office, Jones wrote "You have given a soft plea deal that results in zero jail time to a man whose actions ultimately left two public servants dead ... Because of your sentence, you are setting an example that lawlessness is allowed in Clinton County with little to no legal recourse."
Jones tells News 18 he wasn't surprised when he read this update in the case documents, which he had been checking regularly since that fateful day.
"Honestly, as much as I want to say that I was surprised, I wasn't," Jones said "I know this prosecutor in Clinton County to give out soft sentences, if you will, to people that should be behind bars and answering for their crimes."
Clinton County Prosecutor Anthony Sommer tells News 18 he did send a letter in reply to Jones. Sommer could not provide a copy of the letter or comment on Jones' statements as of the publication of this article.