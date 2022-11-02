Drew Brees promotes United Way of Greater Lafayette 2022 Campaign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has an update on the United Way of Greater Lafayette's 2022 campaign.
As we've previously reported, UWGL set a $5 million goal to raise funds to help people struggling with mental health issues, financial difficulties, and emotional trauma. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies have been short-staffed on counselors who help people dealing with hard times.
This September, famed Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees released a video to help promote the UWGL 2022 Campaign. Campaign Chair, Jim Smith says he was glad to work with a great role model like Drew.
"I got an opportunity to visit with him to talk about United Way of Greater Lafayette. Drew and his wife, Brittany were big contributors to help the city of New Orleans when they had Hurricane Katrina back in 2005," Smith said. "So he understands the importance of helping communities in times of need. He was very gracious to take time out of his busy day to put this video together for us."
Smith also hopes that having a notable person like Drew Brees will help bring more attention to their campaign towards a good cause.
"He's known across America as someone who really cares about community," he said. "What he and his wife have done with the Brees Foundation to support communities across America in times of need, he's just a great role model. I think having him to speak on behalf of our community in a time of need is just a great ambassador for the Greater Lafayette area."
Smith told News 18 that the UWGL 2022 campaign has raised $2.5 million so far.
There are still 15 days left to donate to the campaign.
If you would like to make a contribution, click HERE.