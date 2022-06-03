Downtown Lafayette celebrates their monthly "First Friday"

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette was bustling this evening for their monthly "First Friday" Citywide Celebration for the month of June.
Artisans and local businesses gathered in numbers for the monthly event. Galleries like Artists' Own was open beyond regular business hours and served hors d'oeuvres and drinks while guests moseyed through the building, admiring the art. First Friday is attracting larger crowds and offering food once again for the first time since the height of the pandemic.
"It means a lot because our community comes together," said Joanne Kuhn Titolo. "Since the pandemic, a lot of people have been held up and they haven't been connecting and this is our way to get them connected."
For the first time since the pandemic, store owners said that they are starting to feel comfortable serving food again during the monthly event. They also told News 18 that they are observing an increase in participants for the event. Galleries like Artists' Own showcased their selection while some new artists themselves were present.
"We're here to celebrate art. Today we're celebrating Annie Whitley, who is our newest member owner," Titolo said. "She is a painter, and pastel artist, and draftswoman, so we're celebrating her as our newest member."
The next First Friday event will be held on July 1.