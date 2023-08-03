Downtown Attica to demolish historic buildings

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — The city of Attica is faced with a few changes as it relates to its downtown area. The city is demolishing a few of its historical buildings including the Attica Hotel and Masonic Temple.
Attica Mayor, Duane Roderick, says the buildings became a problem about thirty years ago. When outside owners failed to maintain the properties upkeep.
Roderick told News 18, "the people who had purchased it [Attica Hotel] did not take care of it and it has continued to decay and more bricks have fallen off. We’re worried about neighboring buildings and everything like that."
Citizens of Attica expressed safety concerns about the historic hotel. Attica native, Mary Sukey, saw the hotel at its best. Now, she has grown concerned about the downtown she once knew.
"I worked there. That was a thriving business for years…it’s unsafe now. It needs to come down before somebody gets hurt." Sukey explained.
According to Mayor Roderick, studies proved that the foundation of the buildings were not salvageable.
Due to the city’s OCRA (Office of Community and Rural Affairs) grant, the city cannot build anything on the grounds for 5 years. Regardless of the time, Mayor Roderick says there are plans to rebuild in the future.
"We’re hoping to have a developer come in. We would like to have some housing and retail on the bottom floor. That would be ideal for us." Said Roderick.
Mayor Roderick wants citizens to know that the fight to preserve the historic downtown area is still on.
Roderick told News 18, "we care very much about our city. There are a lot more historic buildings downtown that we are going to fight to keep and restore."