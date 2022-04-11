Dogs still free to good homes in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Seven dogs are still free to a good home at Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground.
As News 18 has previously reported, these dogs have been at the shelter since before February.
Like four year old Reuben, who has been at Crystal Creek Kennels for over eight months.
"He is super super playful and he loves other dogs," said Kennel Manager Emma Banter.
She is anxious to see these dogs find their forever family.
"Adoption is amazing," she told News 18. "You know, these dogs, even though you're not going to raise them from a puppy or whatever, we know their personalities really well here. So it's not really like you're walking in blind."
Allen McCalment adopted his newest dog Teto from Crystal Creek last month after hearing dogs were free to good homes.
"Teto was the one that we chose 'cause he was so clumsy looking," he said. "But he really got along with my dogs, and now they're just, like, you can't stop them from rustling around and playing."
Each dog that is free to adopt at Crystal Creek has been spayed or neutered, microchipped, received updated vaccines, and has tested negative for heartworms.
Anyone interested in adopting a dog from Crystal Creek must fill out an online adoption application, linked HERE.
"We do ask for a vet reference," Banter said. "And we do follow up on that vet reference. Just to make sure that the vet agrees that they'd be a good fit for that dog.
If you don't have room in your home for a permanent new pet Crystal Creek is always in need of foster homes for dogs as well, and they welcome volunteers to play with or walk the dogs.