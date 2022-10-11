Dog park planned as part of McCaw Park improvements

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A second dog park is coming to the City of Lafayette.
A pooch play area is part of several planned improvements to McCaw Park. Those include a new restroom building, 12 new pickle ball courts, an expanded parking lot with 140 additional spots and a walking trail.
Lafayette parks Superintendent Claudine Laufman told News 18 that parking is a challenge due to the popularity of the pickle ball courts and a new playground. She adds the city's original dog park at Shamrock Park is prone to flooding.
"Shamrock Park has been a great facility but let's face it, it's an area that floods often, so that can be a real challenge," Laufman said.
The city is paying about $150,000 for design and project management services.
Construction is expected to start soon and finish late next year.
"Being able to create another dog park in an area where there isn't the threat of flood is doing to be a wonderful addition to our park system," Laufman said.