Doctor warns against dangers of heat illness amid heatwave

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Possible record-breaking temperatures are forecasted this week. Increased humidity will make it feel like temperatures are reaching the triple digits.
Doctor David Farman, medical director of the emergency department at Franciscan Lafayette East, explained the increased heat can lead to illnesses that need emergency care.
"Not a summer goes by without seeing a few folks with what we would typically call 'heat stroke,'" Farman told News 18.
He urges people to respect the heat. He said the Midwest is especially at-risk because the temperature changes here can be so drastic. It takes about two days for our bodies to adjust to a sudden onset of hot and humid weather.
People with underlying lung problems often need care when humidity changes, but that doesn't mean the general population can't be affected.
If you're out in the heat this week wear loose fitting clothing, sunscreen and drink plenty of water.
"If you sustain a significant sunburn you can become more dehydrated from the sunburn," Farman said. "Your skin helps hold a lot of that fluid in and if its been injured then you might have a harder time maintaining some of your natural hydration."
Those suffering from heat illness cannot usually ask for help themselves once symptoms set on. If you see someone who's delirious after being out in the heat, get them medical attention immediately.
Farman said symptoms of heat illness can resemble intoxication or a stroke. Those playing sports or doing strenuous activities like yard work are the most at-risk.
"If you do start to experience anything that doesn't seem quite right, whether it be a visual change, feel a little wobbly, feel like you might need to sit down or you're feeling lightheaded, listen to your symptoms and find a cool area," Farman told News 18.
If heat illness goes untreated the consequences are serious.
"[Someone suffering from untreated heat illness] can end up in the intensive care unit with multi-system organ dysfunction," Farman said. "And they've got a potential for death."