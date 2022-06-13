Doctor warns against dangers of heat illness amid heatwave

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Doctor warns against dangers of heat illness amid heatwave

  • 0
France Park beach

Dr. David Farman urges people to respect the heat this week. He said the Midwest is especially at-risk because the temperature changes here can be so drastic. It takes about two days for our bodies to adjust to a sudden onset of hot and humid weather.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Possible record-breaking temperatures are forecasted this week. Increased humidity will make it feel like temperatures are reaching the triple digits.

Doctor David Farman, medical director of the emergency department at Franciscan Lafayette East, explained the increased heat can lead to illnesses that need emergency care.

"Not a summer goes by without seeing a few folks with what we would typically call 'heat stroke,'" Farman told News 18. 

He urges people to respect the heat. He said the Midwest is especially at-risk because the temperature changes here can be so drastic. It takes about two days for our bodies to adjust to a sudden onset of hot and humid weather.

People with underlying lung problems often need care when humidity changes, but that doesn't mean the general population can't be affected.

If you're out in the heat this week wear loose fitting clothing, sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

"If you sustain a significant sunburn you can become more dehydrated from the sunburn," Farman said. "Your skin helps hold a lot of that fluid in and if its been injured then you might have a harder time maintaining some of your natural hydration."

Those suffering from heat illness cannot usually ask for help themselves once symptoms set on. If you see someone who's delirious after being out in the heat, get them medical attention immediately.

Farman said symptoms of heat illness can resemble intoxication or a stroke. Those playing sports or doing strenuous activities like yard work are the most at-risk.

"If you do start to experience anything that doesn't seem quite right, whether it be a visual change, feel a little wobbly, feel like you might need to sit down or you're feeling lightheaded, listen to your symptoms and find a cool area," Farman told News 18.

If heat illness goes untreated the consequences are serious.

"[Someone suffering from untreated heat illness] can end up in the intensive care unit with multi-system organ dysfunction," Farman said. "And they've got a potential for death."

