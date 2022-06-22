DNR seeking new Wildcat Creek Park caretaker

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Many Greater Lafayette residents flock to Wildcat Creek Park to beat the heat. Its future, however, is up in the air after this year.
After taking up kayaking, Megan Longenecker landed on Wildcat Creek Park as her preferred put-in spot.
"I like it," Longenecker said. "I'm starting to use it more often. I just came out last week and hoping to come out weekly because there's other places, but this is the closest place here."
The land is owned by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and leased to Tippecanoe County. However, the county officials will let the lease expire at the end of the year, citing safety concerns over the high number of drownings near the confluence of the creek's north and south forks.
"We can't get past the hazard that the two confluences has there," Tippecanoe County Parks Superintendent Randy Lower said.
Lower said DNR is hosting a meeting with stakeholders Thursday to search for a new park caretaker.
"That will bring together some folks to talk about some options that are available to keep that park open," Lower said. "I know the DNR has been working hard to try to keep this park open."
Longenecker says she hopes the park remains free and open to everyone.
"If it's going to be taken over by somebody, then somebody that would be willing to keep it up and keep it open to the public," Longenecker said.
No one with the DNR was available Wednesday for comment, but a spokesperson said earlier this year the agency "is evaluating options" for the property.
"I'm sad. ... I'd have to find some new spots that probably aren't as close and I probably couldn't go as often," Longenecker said.
Park officials now want to focus resources on the Bicentennial Nature Area just off Sagamore Parkway.
Wildcat Creek Park, though, will remain open through at least the end of this year.