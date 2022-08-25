Development wanted for ex-railroad lots in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are looking for a developer to give two long-vacant lots a facelift.
Decades ago, the lots on either side of South Fourth Street near Kossuth Street were home to railroad tracks. That was a time when Lafayette's downtown was crisscrossed by a major rail corridor.
The tracks have since been relocated and the lots have sat empty for years. Now, the City of Lafayette wants to change that.
Officials are requesting proposals for a single-family, owner-occupied housing development. The lots are a combined three acres valued at more than $200,000.
Because the city owns the land, Economic Development Director, Dennis Carson said, officials will have a lot of say in how it's developed.
"These are fairly large tracts of land that could be developed into something ... particularly for housing, because it's right in the middle of the Ellsworth-Romig Neighborhood," Carson said.
A similar project on South Eighth Street is expected to break ground soon. Without a suitable bidder, the city negotiated a deal with to sell the two acres to a developer for $1.
Carson says that could also happen on the South Fourth Street project. He told News 18 that officials are less concerned about making a profit, and more interested in putting the property back into productive use.
"Just bringing more home ownership and those opportunities into the area. If you go up there right now, there's a couple that's building a house right next to the corridor," Carson said. "We're seeing some interest there for some new development and other people who want to move into the area."