Deputy sheriff, former candidate files lawsuit against Carroll County Sheriff

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Deputy Sheriff in Carroll County has filed a lawsuit against the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.
He claims his constitutional rights were violated throughout his employment because of his political affiliations.
"The constitution is very [important], there's a reason why it's there," Thomas said. "For people's rights and stuff. And I think it's very important that people stand up for that."
Michael Thomas ran in the Republican primary for Carroll County Sheriff this year.
He claims the current administration disapproved of his run for office because of his stance regarding the Delphi child homicides. Thomas said his recommendations for experts to be brought in to help with the homicide investigation were ignored.
He is no longer involved with that case.
Detective Tony Liggett won the Republican nomination for Sheriff in the primary.
Thomas claims three days later he was demoted from his position as Chief Deputy and Liggett was promoted to replace him.
Thomas is still employed at the department, but he has not yet been at work since the lawsuit was filed Tuesday.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby has not responded to News 18's request for comment as of the publication of this article.
Thomas' attorney Nick Snow says they will not comment at this point on Thomas' specific demands or any type of remedy that he seeks through the filing of this lawsuit.
"What we're saying here is that, you know, Michael didn't have the same opportunities that other officers had once it was determined that he was not going to support this candidate that the sheriff wanted to see supported and, in fact, was going to run against him," Snow said. "Things changed for him. He wasn't treated equally with other people in similar positions within his office."