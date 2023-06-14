Depositions to begin soon in choir director grooming lawsuit

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Attorneys will soon start doing depositions in the civil lawsuits against Lafayette School Corporation and a former teacher.
Two Lafayette families are suing the corporation and former Lafayette Jefferson High School teacher and choir director Ja'Shon Burks.
They said Burks sexually harassed and "groomed" their daughters and other female students with the goal of beginning a sexual relationship with them.
The complaint filed Tuesday morning lists multiple instances where students said Burks touched the girls and kissed them in the school's choir room or his office.
Attorneys said Burks also communicated with the girls on social media and over text. They give examples of Burks allegedly sending messages like "Come see me when you're eighteen," "I'll leave my wife for you," and "I'd like to make a baby with you."
"There are just too many reports by too many people with too many similarities, parallels, whatever you want to call them, between the different versions or accounts of what he was doing with these girls," Tom Blessing, an attorney representing the families, said via Zoom Wednesday morning.
The complaint lists four other teachers or coaches employed by Lafayette School Corporation who have been accused of, or charged with, sexual misconduct against students. As News 18 has previously reported, three of those other instances happened within the last five years.
"How could this happen?" Blessing asked. "I know and understand [things like this happen] all over the country, in schools in all states, I get that. But, with this school district, how could, really, the same kind of thing be happening yet again? After about, I don't know, 20 years of reported incidents ... One of my questions is, how on earth could Lafayette School Corporation not just allow this to happen, but allow this to continue happening?"
Attorneys said Burks was let go by the school where he worked before Jeff because of sexual misconduct allegations. Lafayette School Corporation has not responded to News 18's request for comment as of the publication of this article.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman said Lafayette Police conducted their own investigation of Burks. Hartman said the case was turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's office for review in January. As of the publication of this article, the Prosecutor's office has not responded to News 18's request for an update on the status of that case.