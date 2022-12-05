Democratic Socialist organizations to protest President George W. Bush lecture at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As Purdue University prepares to welcome former President George W. Bush to campus, a rally against him is being planned.
Two Democratic Socialist organizations are standing against Bush's Presidential Lecture set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Protesters plan to meet at the Engineering Arch at the corner of Stadium Avenue and University Streets in West Lafayette less than an hour before President Bush's lecture. They will then march to Elliott Hall of Music, the site of Bush's lecture, at 5:30 p.m.
Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America and Purdue Young Democratic Socialists said in a news release "Bush's legacy of lawless violence and lies has no place on a university campus."
The Groups organizing the protest said university president Mitch Daniels' invitation to Bush is a "political ploy to rehabilitate the image of the Bush administration."
Bush's role in The Iraq War and Daniels' involvement in the Bush administration are what Purdue Young Democratic Socialists say their problems are with the event.
"We believe that Mitch Daniels hosting this is an act of politicking," Emily Slater of the Purdue Young Democratic Socialists said. "[Daniels is] using his position at the university to strengthen the relationship between Purdue and the military industrial complex."
The group said this protest helps to fulfill one of their main goals, to uphold the power of working people.
"We are against militarization because of its impact on working people," Slater said. "When you look at the military budget, it is an absurd amount of our spending as a country when we could be using that money for the social benefit of the people."
According to data published by usaspending.gov, 14.3% — or $1.64 trillion — of the U.S. federal budget for the 2022 fiscal year was dedicated to the Department of Defense.
News 18 reached out to Purdue for comment regarding the protest. A university spokesperson responded saying, "Free speech is welcome and encouraged on campus. The university is hosting a free speech symposium tonight at Stewart Center."
Protest organizers are holding a screening of the film "Why We Fight" Monday at 7:30 p.m. on campus ahead of the rally.
Members of the media are not permitted to attend Bush's lecture tomorrow.