Delphi School Referendum: Yes or No this November

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Property tax payers in Delphi are being asked to pay more to help the school system.
It's to keep teachers and maintain programs. One reason Delphi schools are having trouble keeping teachers, is a shortage of housing.
"It's a tough thing to ask people to more taxes," Friends of Delphi Community Schools Chairman, Richard Bradshaw said.
But that's exactly what the Friends of Delphi Community Schools are doing. A referendum on the November ballot in Delphi asks property tax payers to approve a tax hike to keep and attract teachers, and maintain programming.
"This is all about keeping teachers, keeping programs, this isn't for maintenance and grounds, but teacher retention and maintaining smaller class sizes," Bradshaw said.
The tax hike would be on a sliding scale, based on a property's assessed value. Bradshaw says a person with a $100,000 home would pay about $80 a year in increased taxes.
"Of all the ways you spend tax money schools are a pretty good thing to spend them on," he said.
Delphi School Superintendent Ann Marie Circle says the corporation isn't competitive with teacher salaries. It pays starting teachers about $40,000 a year. She says Lafayette Schools pay considerable more.
Delphi Mayor Anita Werling says the corporation appears to be losing teachers because of a housing shortage. With limited housing options, teachers can't live in the community, and they can't afford to commute from the outside.
"One of the reasons they're having difficulty attracting teachers and retaining teachers is because there is really no place for them to live," Werling said. "So we're working on that it's one of our top priorities."
Voters we spoke with are mixed on the issue. One man, who declined to go on camera, was critical of the way the school corporation is spending the money it already has. He said he was so far undecided on how to vote.
Others, though, say they're in favor of it.
I just know it's for a good cause that they're asking people to vote yes," Delphi mother, Courtney Brown said. "I figured as a local mom I would vote yes."
"Delphi has made progress in the past and we need to keep making progress," Delphi father, John Allread said. "And it's really difficult when we have teachers here for one year or two years getting some experience and then leave. That's the primary reason I'm supporting the referendum."
As Delphi continues to face the pressures of growth, with limited housing, infrastructure, and student population, supporters see the referendum as a key to the city's economic growth.
"Good schools bring people to your community. Bring businesses to your community. We have a good school and we need a great school," Bradshaw said. "We'll be able to accomplish that or help accomplish that with the funds from this referendum."
If the referendum is approved on November 8, the school corporation would begin seeing increased revenue in May of next year.
Friends of Delphi Community Schools offers a tax increase calculator.
If you'd like to know how much your taxes could increase, click HERE.