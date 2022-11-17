Delphi Preservation Society invites public for Festive Holiday Home Tour

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi Preservation Society cordially invites you to their inaugural Festive Holiday Home Tour.
Starting downtown at the Opera House guests will be given a map with historic homes or buildings around Delphi. Each of those six locations will be decked out in their holiday best. Some of those buildings are the little white church at Canal Park and the Parish House.
This is a rare opportunity to get an inside look at some of the finest architecture in Delphi. Many of the buildings are more than 100 years old.
The Delphi Preservation Society relies heavily on events to maintain their organization. This event is a fundraiser for the Delphi Preservation Society, a fundraiser that is vital to their goal of maintaining Delphi's historic gems.
"We do apply for grants on occasion, but mostly our support comes from patrons who are interested in restoring and preserving this historic building," Delphi Preservation Society President Joe Mayfield said.
The tour is on December 4 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. There will also be a silent auction that boasts many great items from vendors around Carroll County.
"You can get some decoration ideas from the interiors of the houses, you can pick up a Christmas present or two from the silent auction," Mayfield said. "We just think it's fun for everyone to be together."
Click here to buy tickets and learn more about the Delphi Historic Home Tour.