Death investigation underway at train tracks

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A death investigation is underway Saturday after a body was found near train tracks in Delphi.
Delphi Chief of Police Nate LaMar says officers responded to the area of the train tracks between Franklin and Main Streets in Delphi after receiving a call just after 3 p.m. today.
No other details are available at this time and traffic is being redirected in the area.
