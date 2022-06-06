Dead Monticello man who tried to swim to river's shore identified

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Monticello man who died after trying to swim in the Tippecanoe River over the weekend has been identified.
72-year-old Robert Guinnup was in a boat with his wife near the Bluewater public access ramp on the Tippecanoe River in Monticello.
He realized he had forgotten to plug his boat, then entered the water to plug it.
Department of Natural Resources District Commander Dan Dulin told News 18 even if your boat is taking on water, stay in it.
"Boats are manufactured to be buoyant," Dulin said. "Even if they're full of water, there's a lot of buoyancy still remaining in the boat. So, it's safer to stay with your boat. in those situations."
Guinnup also didn't wear a life jacket, which Dulin said would have kept him above the surface.
"Wearing life jackets any time you're in the water or in the boat is the number one goal for [the Department of Natural Resources]," Dulin said. "Having them available or having them handy is the law, available for every person on the boat."
He said trying to put a life jacket on in an emergency situation is like trying to put on a seatbelt when a car is coming at you; its better to do it beforehand.
Guinnup succeeded in plugging the boat, but he could not get back aboard.
It was then that he decided to swim to shore and a current took him under the water.
"People always underestimate the relentless power of moving water," Dulin said. "Or the current in the river. It might not look like its very far, but the current will make your swim across to where you're going much farther and take much more effort than people initially anticipate."
Bystanders including an off-duty firefighter managed to get Guinnup out of the water and perform CPR until first responders arrived.
He was taken to IU Health White Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is pending confirmation.
His wife was rescued from the boat by first responders.
"Even good swimmers can wear out quickly in the conditions that we currently have in this area," Dulin told News 18.
In Indiana, 59 boat accidents happened last year, less than the 107 that happened in 2020. There were also less drownings in 2021. 50 drownings happened last year and 61 in 2020.
Dulin said to not forget to plug your boat, keep the plug on a key ring with the keys to your boat. That way, you'll always know whether or not you've plugged it.