Dayton man volunteers humanitarian aid during war in Ukraine

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dayton man volunteers humanitarian aid during war in Ukraine

  • 0
Dayton man volunteers in Ukraine

Dayton, Indiana native Edward Snyder previously volunteered with the Polish Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people affected by Russia's invasion. He now awaits his next assignment. 

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A Dayton, Indiana man is in Poland awaiting his next volunteer assignment to help the people of Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

Edward Snyder is giving humanitarian aid while holding on to hope in devastating circumstances. 

"If I couldn't stop the war, then I was going to go and pick up the pieces and help people any way that I could," Snyder said.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine about four months ago, he got on a plane to Poland near the end of April.

He was excluded from military service because of his mild asthma.

"People that don't check all the correct boxes can still make a difference and can still be in the field," Snyder told News 18. "I came to the border region of Poland and Ukraine without any intention of going into Ukraine."

After volunteering with the Polish Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations, he was given the opportunity to bring school supplies to Lviv Oblast in western Ukraine.

Since then, he's coordinated donations and made deliveries mostly to previously Russian-occupied cities.

Although the experience is rewarding, Snyder said life as a volunteer is a challenge.

"Almost all of us are walking away from jobs, our home, our families and we're not getting paid," he said. "If I thought that there was someone more qualified than myself I would step aside. But, I have total confidence in my own abilities."

He has seen many volunteers come and go — even though they've wanted to stay — because they've run out of savings to live on.

Snyder said support and donations for Ukraine from the rest of the world have dwindled.

"In the beginning, there were a lot of people that wanted to help, but they weren't organized. But, the resources were there. Now, the people are organized, but the people on the homefront have moved on," he said. "When the war continued, the people in the rest of the world have started to forget."

And that is one of the things that makes his job so hard some days. 

"Some of my friends have been very close to getting killed by missiles," Snyder told News 18. "We've been desperately trying to get enough food to fill a van."

He called Russia's attacks on Ukraine a genocide, with the real devastation being seen only after Russia had left certain areas.

Snyder said Ukrainians aren't the only possible targets of Russian aggression. He fears volunteers like himself could be seen as a threat to Russia's military strategy.

What gives Snyder hope amid all the devastation is the Ukrainian people.

"Even if they run out of bullets, they will come at the Russians with pitchforks," he said. 

Tags

Recommended for you