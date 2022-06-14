Dayton man volunteers humanitarian aid during war in Ukraine

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A Dayton, Indiana man is in Poland awaiting his next volunteer assignment to help the people of Ukraine amid the war with Russia.
Edward Snyder is giving humanitarian aid while holding on to hope in devastating circumstances.
"If I couldn't stop the war, then I was going to go and pick up the pieces and help people any way that I could," Snyder said.
When Russia first invaded Ukraine about four months ago, he got on a plane to Poland near the end of April.
He was excluded from military service because of his mild asthma.
"People that don't check all the correct boxes can still make a difference and can still be in the field," Snyder told News 18. "I came to the border region of Poland and Ukraine without any intention of going into Ukraine."
After volunteering with the Polish Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations, he was given the opportunity to bring school supplies to Lviv Oblast in western Ukraine.
Since then, he's coordinated donations and made deliveries mostly to previously Russian-occupied cities.
Although the experience is rewarding, Snyder said life as a volunteer is a challenge.
"Almost all of us are walking away from jobs, our home, our families and we're not getting paid," he said. "If I thought that there was someone more qualified than myself I would step aside. But, I have total confidence in my own abilities."
He has seen many volunteers come and go — even though they've wanted to stay — because they've run out of savings to live on.
Snyder said support and donations for Ukraine from the rest of the world have dwindled.
"In the beginning, there were a lot of people that wanted to help, but they weren't organized. But, the resources were there. Now, the people are organized, but the people on the homefront have moved on," he said. "When the war continued, the people in the rest of the world have started to forget."
And that is one of the things that makes his job so hard some days.
"Some of my friends have been very close to getting killed by missiles," Snyder told News 18. "We've been desperately trying to get enough food to fill a van."
He called Russia's attacks on Ukraine a genocide, with the real devastation being seen only after Russia had left certain areas.
Snyder said Ukrainians aren't the only possible targets of Russian aggression. He fears volunteers like himself could be seen as a threat to Russia's military strategy.
What gives Snyder hope amid all the devastation is the Ukrainian people.
"Even if they run out of bullets, they will come at the Russians with pitchforks," he said.